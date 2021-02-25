3-day Sports & Cultural Festival begins in Gabin Jabba tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The three-day Sports and Cultural Festival is going to kick off in the scenic tourist resort of Gabin Jabba in Swat tomorrow.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department and Swat district administration are jointly organising the spectacular extravaganza, said a press release.

Besides cultural activities and sports competitions, including snow marathon race, snow cycling, snow judo, tug-of-war and archery, the festival would also showcase handicrafts and food stalls, play land for children and music shows to entertain the tourists and visitors.

Famous singers and artistes would also participate in the music shows to be organised during the gala.

FC dance performance, rabab music, Pashto poetry recital sessions, magic and martial art shows and stage dramas are also part of the festival.

The documentary and video promo being filmed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department on Swat valley and tourist spots elsewhere in the province would also be screened at the festival.