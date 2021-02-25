close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
Heirs of retired policemen continue protest on 17th day

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Heirs of retired police officials protest outside Peshawar Press Club on the 17th consecutive day on Wednesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with various slogans, the participants demanded quota for the heirs of the deceased policemen and appointment on merit.

The condition of four protestors, who had launched hunger-strike for the acceptance of their demands, worsened and they were shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122 personnel.

The speakers warned that the government and police high-ups would be responsible for any untoward incident and any mishap with the protestors.

They said all of them would now launch a hunger strike because the authorities had kept quiet towards their demands.

Meanwhile, Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai visited the protesting relatives of the retired and deceased police officials outside the Peshawar Press Club and assured them of government cooperation.

Shaukat Yousafzai also invited them to his office today and assured them to accept their genuine demands. He said he would talked to police high ups for the solution of their problems.

