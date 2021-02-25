Police directed to provide relief to people

Islamabad: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has directed all investigation officers to follow policy of merit and submit challans of cases in the courts after collecting solid evidences.

He made these directions during a meeting with all investigation officers of four zones and directed to provide relief to people through investigation in a professional manner.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman and DSP CIA Hakim Khan.

DIG (Operations) asked about all murder cases being investigated by Homicide Unit and directed to issue show causes notices to all relevant investigation officers, Station House Officers, In-Charge Homicide Unit for not ensuring arrest of criminals involved in several murder cases.

He also asked SDPOs to clear their positions in this regard. DIG (Operations) also directed to serve show cause notices to those investigation officers who have not completed investigation in dacoity, theft and burglary cases. He asked to submit reply on these show causes notices within seven days.