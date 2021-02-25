Corrigendum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the article ‘Response to climate change’ (Feb 22) by Mansoor Raza. The third paragraph of the article said, “The following lines as extracted from discussions conducted by NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and Bristol University UK, are an attempt to highlight some salient points around the issue.” However, the discussions were conducted by Cardiff University, not Bristol University. The error is regretted.