PPP says PTI in tatters due to Imran’s dictatorial nature

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday said the PTI in tatters all over the country.

“The ruling party is facing extinction in all four provinces of Pakistan and members of assemblies are opposing Imran Khan’s choices for Senate candidates,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians, Shazia Atta Marri in a statement on Tuesday.

Shazia Marri said that this revolt in PTI is due to dictatorial nature of Imran Khan and now he is using court’s shoulder to quell this revolt in PTI.

“Imran Khan should read the writing on the wall as defeat is facing him,” she said. She said that secret voting is in place in every strong democracy in the world. “Imran Khan does not believe in Constitution because he is a dictator by nature,” she said.