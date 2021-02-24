close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
Two kidnapped in Shikarpur

National

SUKKUR: Kidnappers on Tuesday abducted two people. Police sources said that at Soomra Shakh, near Rustam Police Limits, District Shikarpur, criminals forced a car to stop and made the car inmates hostage. Two people were kidnapped and three were freed by dacoits with directives to inform the relatives of the kidnapped to arrange ransom for their safe recovery. The dacoits were reportedly shifting them to Katcha areas of Gharhi Khairo. Police sources said Asad Ali and Shahid Ali Qureshi were taken away by the dacoits. SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz Panjotha said that the police were pursuing the kidnappers. He said that abducted persons would be recovered.

