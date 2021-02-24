Rs1,043,000 fine imposed

Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs1,043,000 fine on several shopkeepers on profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here Tuesday.

According to the city administration’s spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 1,662 points and found 291 violations while cases were also registered against 26 violators.On the direction of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raids in the city to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.

23 shops halls sealed: The City district administration sealed 23 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs80,000 fine on violations of coronavirus related SOPs here Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed six shops in the Cantt area and imposed Rs70,000 fine on overcharging, and Rs10,000 for SOPs violations. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed three shops, two restaurants, while AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed seven shops over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles, issued warnings to transporters and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.