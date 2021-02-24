close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
Nine die in Egypt fishing mishap

World

CAIRO: Nine people drowned and at least four were missing on Tuesday after a boat chartered for a family fishing trip capsized near Egypt’s second city Alexandria, a security source said. State newspaper Al-Ahram said a six-month-old infant was among the family members drowned in Lake Mariout, 20 kilometres west of Alexandria.

