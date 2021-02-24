‘Climate change a grave threat’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and veteran naturalist David Attenborough made direct pleas on Tuesday to the UN Security Council to take urgent action on the climate crisis or face worsening global instability.

The meeting represents a departure from the traditional focus of the Security Council of averting conflicts or establishing peacekeeping operations.after having But Johnson, who was chairing a virtual session of the council on climate and security, said: “It is absolutely clear that climate change is a threat to our collective security and the security of our nations.”

He added: “I know that there are people around the world who will say that this is...green stuff from a bunch of tree-hugging tofu munchers, and not suited to international diplomacy and international politics.

“I couldn,t disagree more profoundly.” Johnson stressed that helping vulnerable countries adapt to climate change and cutting global emissions to net zero will aid the protection of biodiversity as well as prosperity and security.

He evoked the examples of farmers becoming susceptible to radicalization when their crops dry up, or girls whose daily search for water takes them further and further from home and they fall prey to human trafficking.

“When are we going to do something if we don,t act now?” he asked, concluding: “Whether you like it or not, it is a matter of when, not if, your country, and your people will have to deal with the security impacts of climate change.” Attenborough meanwhile likened the threat to civilization to that posed by World War II, which took place in his youth.