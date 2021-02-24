Public forum arranged in BattagramOur correspondent

BATTAGRAM: The Battagram district administration on Tuesday arranged a public forum to help address the grievances of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahid Usman Kakakhel, Assistant Commissioner Tahmas Khan and officials from other line departments were present there.

Abdul Hameed Khan said the purpose of the public forum was to facilitate the access of citizens to government officials so that their problems and grievances could be identified and resolved immediately. The deputy commissioner issued instructions on the spot to the relevant officials to resolve the problems.

The people praised the step taken by the district administration and hoped the public forum would help resolve the issues faced by them.