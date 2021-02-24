close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
February 24, 2021

Outlaws held

Islamabad

Islamabad: Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Tuesday said that the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities and arrested 13 outlaws including five kite seller.

According to details issued by spokesperson, under the supervision of SP (Sadder-Zone) police team headed by SHO Karachi Company along with others arrested four kite sellers.

