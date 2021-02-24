Outlaws held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Tuesday said that the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities and arrested 13 outlaws including five kite seller.
According to details issued by spokesperson, under the supervision of SP (Sadder-Zone) police team headed by SHO Karachi Company along with others arrested four kite sellers.