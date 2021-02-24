Vince, Rizwan help Multan post 193-4

KARACHI: English batsman James Vince hit 84 and skipper Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with a solid 41 to enable Multan Sultans set a 194-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in their HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match here at National Stadium on Tuesday.

After losing Chris Lynn (1) early, both Vince and Rizwan batted fluently to enable Multan Sultans post 193-4 after being invited to bat when Zalmi’s skipper Wahab Riaz won the toss. This is also the highest total in this event so far.

The duo added 82 runs off just 53 balls for the second wicket stand which is also a record partnership for Multan for the second wicket in the entire history of the PSL so far.

It was young left-armer Mohammad Imran who broke the dangerous partnership by getting rid of Rizwan, held by Imam-ul-Haq at point. Rizwan hammered three fours and two sixes in his 28-ball productive knock.

James, who looked too solid, then added another 71 runs off 41 balls for the third wicket association with hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood who fell for a quick-fire 21-ball 36. Sohaib, who was caught by Kamran Akmal off Saqib Mahmood while going for a pull, smacked two huge sixes and four fours in his fantastic knock. Sohaib also hit Wahab Riaz for three successive fours in the 12th over of the innings.

When Sohaib fell Multan were 159-3 in the 17th over. James then fell in the 19th over, held by Mohammad Irfan at short square-leg off English bowler Saqib Mahmood.

James, whose fifty came off 39 balls, smacked three sixes and nine fours in his 55-ball excellent knock. This was the third fifty from James in his PSL career and also his highest score in the brand.

South African Rilee Rossouw remained not out on eight-ball 14, smacking a flat six off Wahab Riaz and one four.

Saqib Mahmood was the most impressive of Zalmi’s bowlers as he kept tight line and length, finishing with 2-36 in his quota of four overs.

Mohammad Imran, who opened the bowling for Zalmi, was the most economical as he ended with 1-24 in four overs.

Tall, lenghty Mohammad Irfan got 1-41 in four overs.

It was another bad day for Wahab Riaz who faced merciless punishment as the left-armer conceded 51 runs in four overs. Afghanistan’s spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (0-40 in 4) also failed to impress.

Earlier after being invited to bat first discarded international pacer Mohammad Irfan provided an early breakthrough to Peshawar Zalmi when he had Chris Lynn (1) off his first ball of the second over of the innings when the Australian edged him to Haider Ali who took a diving catch in the slips.

Chris Lynn faced four balls. Multan’s fifty came off 39 balls, 100 in 71 balls and 150 in 96 balls.

In power-play Multan were 46-1. In the last five over Multan scored 54 runs.

Earlier Peshawar Zalmi brought in Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Mohammad Irfan in place of Amad Butt and Ravi Bopara who had some niggles.

Multan replaced Sohaibullah and Mohammad Umar with Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dhani.