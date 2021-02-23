Punjab to set up Petroleum City near Jhelum

LAHORE: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik met with PM’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar in the provincial metropolis Monday. During the meeting, matters pertaining to construction of petroleum strategic storage sites, exploration of oil and gas reserves in Punjab and construction of Petroleum City near Jhelum and security issues were discussed. Nadeem Babar said energy issues between the federation and Punjab would be resolved through mutual understanding on priority basis. He said the Punjab government is doing an excellent work on renewable energy projects in the province while its renewable energy resources policy will bring revolution in the energy sector. Energy minister said the Punjab government was working tirelessly for providing environment-friendly and affordable electricity to the people under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.