Tue Feb 23, 2021
February 23, 2021

Two ordinances, 10 periodical reports of standing committees presented in NA

February 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Two ordinances and 10 periodical reports of the standing committees were presented in the National Assembly on Monday. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented the Special Technology Zones Authority Ordinance 2020 and the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

