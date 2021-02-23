Two ordinances, 10 periodical reports of standing committees presented in NA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Two ordinances and 10 periodical reports of the standing committees were presented in the National Assembly on Monday. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented the Special Technology Zones Authority Ordinance 2020 and the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.