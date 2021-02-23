MQM-P finalises Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb for Senate polls

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday finalised its candidates from Sindh for the upcoming Senate elections to be held on March 3.

The partyâ€™s Rabita Committee meeting decided to field former MPA Faisal Sabzwari from Sindh on general seat, while Khalida Ateeb will be the candidate of MQM-P on a reserved seat for women.

Sabzwari is the partyâ€™s central leader and served as a provincial minister. Ateeb is the partyâ€™s senior member and also took part in the general election from PS-87 (District Malir) on general seats. Also, on Monday, the Election Tribunal disqualified MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui from contesting the Senate elections on a general seat.

The election tribunal also rejected the appeal of MQM-Pâ€™s Khizar Zaidi for the technocrat seat in the Senate elections and upheld the Returning Officerâ€™s decision to reject his nomination papers.