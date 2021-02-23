Defence counsel pleads for PTI leader’s bail, dubs charges as bogus

KARACHI: The administrative judge of the Anti-Terrorism Courts on Monday directed the special public prosecutor to submit his arguments on the bail applications moved by the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Police have detained Sheikh along with his five accomplices in four criminal cases pertaining to violence, hindering electoral process during the by-polls in provincial constituency PS-88, besides obstructing and attacking government officials during demolition of his allegedly illegal farmhouse.

On Monday, the PTI leader moved his bail applications in two cases registered at the Memon Goth police station. His attorney, Amir Mansoob Qureshi, argued before the court that there was no direct allegation against his client, except for instigating people for violence, firing, attempt to murder and causing terror during the by-polls on February 16 for which there is no evidence. He pleaded for granting bail to Haleem Sheikh as the sections of Pakistan Penal Code incorporated in the case were bailable, except for Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

In the second case, the defence counsel submitted before the judge that the officials of anti-encroachment force and police tried to demolish a farmhouse owned by his client in Solangi Goth on February 6.

Reacting to the charges against his client, Qureshi argued that police had filed bogus complaints in the FIR as his client had simply asked them to comply with the Sindh High Court order which had granted a stay against demolition of the farmhouse.

He added that Sheikh was not involved in any rioting or obstructing the law. He said that both the FIRs were politically motivated against Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is a strong critic of the Sindh government’s policies.

After the arguments, the judge adjourned the case on Thursday (today) directing the special public prosecutor, appointed by the provincial government, to submit his arguments on the bail applications.

Meanwhile, Sheikh was shifted from the NICVD to the orthopedic ward of the JMPC due to fractures in his bones.

In a message from the hospital, Sheikh said he is a soldier of Imran Khan and he would continue to expose the corruption of PPP rulers. Separately, Muhammad Ali Baloch, Shiekh’s spokesperson, said that CCTV footage of jail authorities is proof that the PTI’s claim of attack on the opposition leader shows the true picture. “Some parts of the footage were removed to hide the recordings of the attack on Sheikh inside the lock-up.” He claimed the footage of another jail camera was not released.

The children of Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday alleged that the PPP leadership tried to kill their father inside the jail through goons. Ayesha, the daughter, and Ahsan, son of PTI leader, in a statement, said that the Sindh government had plotted a conspiracy to assassinate Sheikh. “There are marks of injuries on Sheikh’s body and he cannot walk,” they claimed.

Ayesha said that the family on Sunday visited hospital to meet her father as it was his birthday and every year they celebrated his birthday with a cake. “Haleem is the brave voice of the poor people of Sindh and that is his only crime,” said Ayseha. “Despite all the coercion, Sheikh would continue to expose the Sindh government’s corruption.” Ahsan warned that if anything happened to her father, the Sindh government and the PPP would be held responsible.