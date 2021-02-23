Senate polls ‘hijackers’ a blot on face of democracy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that those who were “hijacking” Senate elections were a blot on the face of the democracy, “as open voting is the only way to block the way of horse trading in Senate polls”.

He said this during his telephonic talk with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Babar Awan, as the two made consultations on ongoing assembly session, legal and constitutional matters, and Senate elections.

During his telephonic conversation, Khan also talked to Awan on the matter of arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh. Expressing his concern over the PTI leader’s arrest, Awan claimed Sheikh was being subjected to custodial torture and inhuman treatment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan arrived in Peshawar for a visit on Monday. He was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Khan was scheduled to hold meetings with the provincial cabinet and KP Assembly members.

Prime Minister Khan is scheduled to embark on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (today). Khan is visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of the cabinet and senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s engagements include meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He will also lead the delegation level talks covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture science and technology, defence and culture tourism.

Besides, bilateral views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues. The Prime Minister will also participate in a joint trade and investment conference aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations and the two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.