LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the provincial capital here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Kalam 08, Dir 03, Chitral and Drosh 01mm. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh, Gupis and Parachinar where mercury dropped to -02°C while in Lahore, it was 12°C and maximum was 28°C.