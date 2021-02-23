Mother sets children ablaze over domestic dispute

LAHORE:A woman set her two children ablaze over a scuffle with her husband and later tried to dub it as an incident of short-circuit in the Manga Mandi police limits on Monday.

It is learnt that the accused woman has confessed to her crime in police custody. The suspect identified as Tanzeela Bibi had been living with her husband Waqas in Asadullah Kot Village near Kalalan Wala Khooh, Manga Mandi. They had three children. Two of them identified as Abdul Rehman, 3, and Faizan, 4, from their wedlock.

A local said the couple was not leading a happy life. A relative of them, Waseem Ahmad, told media that the couple would often quarrel with each other. The suspect Tanzeela would often leave to her parents’ house after dispute with her husband. Six months back, they had a serious dispute after which Waqas also attempted to murder his parents. “I would kill the children”, the accused woman had repeatedly expressed her intentions before her relatives also. On Monday, she had a dispute with her husband once again. She went out of her house while children were at home.

As she returned, she made a hue and cry that fire erupted inside her house and her children were trapped inside. Rescue 1122 was called. The teams reached the scene and launched the operation. As they reached, the children had died. A police team also reached the spot on information and removed the bodies to morgue. During initial investigations, police found the case a bit suspicious and took the couple into custody. Sources in police claimed that the woman had set her children ablaze. Circumstantial evidences suggested that the victim might have used gas leakage from cylinder to put the fire on. ASP Raiwind Circle Haseeb Javaid said that the matter was under investigations. Police needed some time to ascertain few facts.

Woman, daughter Die: A 35-year old woman and her daughter died in a road traffic accident in Raiwind City on Monday. The victim identified as Rubina, 35, was trying to cross road along with her 6-year-old daughter Rabia on Multan Road when a speeding trailer hit them. The victims received serious injuries. They were shifted to hospital where they died. They were residents of a nearby village Loharan Wala Khooh. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family.

accidents: Around 15 people died, whereas 1,076 were injured in 956 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 666 people were seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 410 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.