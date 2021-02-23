A fair chance

The CSS exams have significant importance in our country. Students from various education backgrounds try hard to enter the state’s bureaucracy through these exams. It is a well-known fact that passing the written part of the CSS exam is an uphill task. Candidates who pass the written test are invited for an interview. These interviews are conducted in English which increases the difficulty level for a majority of students. There are a large number of students with great analytical skills who don’t have fluency in English. They find it difficult to put their point across in a foreign language.

In this situation, students’ analytical skills are overshadowed. These students are then unfairly judged on the basis of their spoken English. Urdu is the national language of our country and it should be given its due respect. Students shouldn’t have to speak in English to prove their competence.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara

Islamabad