US general urges Iran restraint

Muscat: Iran must refrain from any provocation as Washington steps up efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, the head of US forces in the Middle East told AFP. “I would think this would be a good time for everybody to behave soberly and cautiously, and see what happens,” General Kenneth McKenzie said in an interview on Monday during a visit to Oman, from where he flew close to neighbouring Iran in a helicopter. “I do believe we will be prepared for any eventuality, however.”