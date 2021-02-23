GOC Pano Aqil visits IBA Sukkur conducted interactive session with students

SUKKUR: General Officer Commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Cantonment, Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo visited Sukkur IBA University and conductive an interactive session with students.

Prof. Dr. Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University along with University Management received the venerated guest.

Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo held a meeting with University Management and was briefed about the initiatives taken by Sukkur IBA University by Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad Daudpota, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, Sukkur IBA University. The two sides discussed educational reforms in the meeting.

Major General Mr. Ghulam Shabbir Narejo conducted an interactive session with the students of Sukkur IBA University and said that Sukkur IBA University is an excellent institution because it is engaged in producing economic leaders of tomorrow.

Pakistan Army is working for securing the territorial boundaries of Pakistan and to upheld nation, he added. There is a long history of sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army.