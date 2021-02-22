To make Islamabad safest city, top priority of police

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that Islamabad police accelerate their efforts in property cases during last couple of weeks, arrested 48 accused and also busted gangs besides recovery of valuables including cash and gold ornaments worth Rs36 million from them.

He said that following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, renewed efforts were made by all officers for safety and security of the citizens. Owing renewed efforts during last 15 days, police arrested 10 persons involved in 12 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs4.1 million from them.

SSP Operation told that investigation of 53 cases was completed and their challan were submitted irrelevant courts. A total of 13 burglary/theft cases were solved besides arrest of 16 burglars and valuables worth over Rs4 million including 7 members of three gangs. 15 car/bike lifters involved in 22 cases were held besides recovery of 8 stolen cars, 13 motorbikes and also arrested 08accused and recovered 8 tampered vehicles worth over Rs15.9 million from their possession.

SSP Operations said that, during special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 26 proclaimed offenders and 48 court absconders.

The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.