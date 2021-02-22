close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Eight-year-old girl dies in Toba road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

TOBA TEK SINGH: An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death in an accident at Gojra on Sunday. Arfa Karim was crossing Gojra-Faisalabad Road to go to a marriage hall to attend a marriage function when a van crushed her to death.

VAN GUTTED: A van was gutted near Kamalia Bypass Road on Sunday. Reportedly, a van was on its way when it caught fire after touching high power electric wires. As a result, the vehicle was completely gutted. However, driver of the vehicle and conductor remained safe.

BOY ASSAULTED: An 11-year-old boy was assaulted by a shopkeeper at Gojra. According to the police, Tariq, a servant at a teashop, went to serve tea to shopkeeper M Yasin, who forcibly took him to a back room of the shop and allegedly assaulted him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan