Eight-year-old girl dies in Toba road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death in an accident at Gojra on Sunday. Arfa Karim was crossing Gojra-Faisalabad Road to go to a marriage hall to attend a marriage function when a van crushed her to death.
VAN GUTTED: A van was gutted near Kamalia Bypass Road on Sunday. Reportedly, a van was on its way when it caught fire after touching high power electric wires. As a result, the vehicle was completely gutted. However, driver of the vehicle and conductor remained safe.
BOY ASSAULTED: An 11-year-old boy was assaulted by a shopkeeper at Gojra. According to the police, Tariq, a servant at a teashop, went to serve tea to shopkeeper M Yasin, who forcibly took him to a back room of the shop and allegedly assaulted him.