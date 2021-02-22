51-kanal cricket ground reclaimed in Lahore

LAHORE: The district administration Sunday carried out an operation near Gaddafi Stadium against illegal occupation of state land and retrieved a cricket ground consisting of 51 kanals of land worth Rs8 billion.

A special team, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik, retrieved the ground from the local cricket club and said that operation would be continued without any discrimination.

The deputy commissioner said that after dissolution of the LCCA (Lahore City Cricket Association) three years ago, the ground was taken over by the local club. The ground has been handed over to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), adding that practice sessions regarding PSL would also be held in that ground.