KPC condemns attack on Jang building

Karachi Press Club (KPC) President Fazil Jamili expressed his sadness over the attack on Geo-Jang Group and condemned the move.

"Any opinion expressed by an analyst is his own and is not the opinion of the media house. And if any anchor's words hurt someone [...] I saw Geo News had aired an apology as well. After that, the matter should have been laid to rest," the KPC president said.

"But to create an issue out of it and to use it to propel a campaign against Geo, to bring a mob to the office and to vandalise the building, to attack the staff, is in no way acceptable. The Press Club strongly condemns this incident and we are investigating at our own end which elements were behind such an attack, who targeted such a big media house," he said.

Jamili said the Sindh government must ensure a transparent inquiry and regretted that the police were unable to prevent such an escalation of violence."The mob is still present outside the office. I would say the police should come and arrest them," he added.

The KPC president said that if all the journalist fraternity unites at a time like this, "no one would dare make such a move in the future".