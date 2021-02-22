Three die, cop injured in separate mishaps

Three people lost their lives and a policeman was wounded in separate mishaps in Karachi on Sunday.

A passerby died in a road accident near Javed Bahria within the jurisdiction of the Mauripur Police Station. The deceased was transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he was identified as 60-year-old Laiq, son of Haji Hassan.

Police said the man was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Separately, an unknown man died after a train hit him on the tracks in Landhi’s Zafar Town. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

In another mishap, a labourer died after falling from the rooftop of a private company’s building at the Labour Square in Baldia Town. He was transported to the CHK, where he was identified as 50-year-old Ibadat, son of Salamat Khan.

Police said the man was a factory worker and doing a work as per routine when his feet slipped and fell down.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Hakim Ali was injured in a road accident within the limits of the Mochko Police Station. The injured person has been identified as 40-year-old Hakim Ali, a policeman. Police said cop suffered injuries when a speedy vehicle knocked him down.

Suicides

Two men, one an 18-year-old and the other a 40-year-old, allegedly committed suicide in separate parts of the city on Sunday, according to police officials.

An official of the Awami Colony police station said that a teenage man was found dead at his house located in a neighbourhood of Korangi.

The policeman said that the body of the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination, adding that the man was identified as 18-year-old Omar, son of Naeemuddin.

Citing the family of the teenage man, the official said that he had committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, adding that the reason behind his drastic action was yet to be ascertained.

Separately, an official of the Sir Syed police station said that a middle-aged man was found dead at his house located near the Disco Morr area.

The policeman said that the body of the deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination, adding that the man was identified as 40-year-old Syed Mustafa Ali, son of Syed Mubarak Ali.

The official said that he had committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, adding that the reason behind his drastic action was yet to be ascertained.

A day earlier, on Saturday, a father of two children allegedly ended his life while shooting himself at his house in a Baldia Town locality. According to police, the deceased was brought to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 32-year-old Azhar.

Police said the man, who apparently shot himself, was said to be a relative of a former MQM lawmaker. They said he had been depressed due to unemployment from the last several years.