Kidnappers demand Rs3m ransom

SUKKUR: The kidnapping business has been flourishing in Sindh, as in a recent incident, the alleged criminals have demanded Rs3 million ransom amount from the parents of the victims.

Reports said the alleged criminals demanded Rs3 million from the parents of the victims, who were identified as Abdullah Dahani and Tareen Brohi. The victims were kidnapped some days ago from the limit of Doudapur area of Kashmore-Kandhkot. The alleged kidnappers threatened to kill the abductees if their demand was not met. The parents demanded safe recovery of their loved-ones. The victims were trapped through a female-voiced phone call, inviting them to visit her. Reports said Raavanti Katcha area had turned heaven for the honey trap kidnapping, where the dacoits made their hideouts. Reports said Mushtaq Chachar also became a victim of honey trap by the dacoits. It said Kashmore-Kandhkot, Ghotki, Qambar-Shahdadkot district had become criminals’ favourite places to kidnap innocent people, trapping through female-voiced phone calls.

suicide: A local woman, after having quarrel on a domestic issue with her husband, has committed suicide in Khairpur. Reports said a resident of Kumb in Khairpur, identified as Zahida Jamro, on Saturday has committed suicide after having a conflict with her husband, Subhan Jamro. The deceased had committed suicide by hanging with the ceiling fan of the house. Later, the police had shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the investigation was initiated to find out that either it was a suicide or a murder. Meanwhile, the parents of the woman had claimed that their daughter was murdered by her husband.

remand: The First Civil Judge Dadu on Saturday handed the accused of a triple murder case to the police on a five-day physical remand for interrogation.