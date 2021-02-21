Pak-Turkey military exercise concludes

RAWALPINDI: The three-week long Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI 2021’ concluded on Saturday at Terbela.

The troops from Turkish Special forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise, said a statement of the ISPR.

The three-week long exercise focused on Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon and Search techniques, Built-up Area clearance drills with Combat Aviation support, Hostage Rescue.

Free fall by paratroopers and martial arts were also practised during the training.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

A high-level military delegation from Turkey headed by Major General Emre Tayanc also attended the closing ceremony.