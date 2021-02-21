Senators praise Mushahidullah for services to democracy

ISLAMABAD: Legislators on both sides of the aisle in the Senate on Saturday mourned the passing away of their colleague Senator Mushahidullah Khan of PML-N and paid rich tributes for his services to democracy and the Parliament. The House also adopted a resolution, encapsulating the late lawmaker’s struggle and sacrifices for democracy and braving the coercive regimes. The requisitioned session had two sittings: the first was devoted for the condolence of the late senator and second to the opposition’s motion on the presidential ordinance. Chaired by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PML-N’s Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, who is Leader of Opposition, said that the death of Mushahidullah Khan had created a vacuum impossible to fill. He added the late lawmaker played a very important role in the Senate, his words were taken seriously and he performed his duties as a minister and chairman of the standing committee diligently.

While expressing his views, Senator Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the House, said that this House has lost many eminent personalities, Mushahidullah Khan was also one of those. He added that Khan was an excellent speaker, who would use poetry during his speeches. “There are political differences in this House but we all are like family members,” he remarked and added in Khan’s death “we have lost a family member.”

Paying her tributes to the late Senator, PPP Parliamentary Leader, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “he was my colleague and his death feels like a personal loss. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family and party. We were all his political family so; this is our loss too.” She said, “Mushahid Ullah Khan was the founder of Air League and was an active unionist. He was a fearless man who faced dictatorships with courage and determination. His political journey was not easy but he remained steadfast.” “Despite his ill health in December, he worked diligently and insisted on participating in PPP’s programme honouring Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” she added. She concluded by saying, “we will never forget him as his legacy will pass on through his ideology and for his contributions to democracy. His command over the Urdu language and poetry will be immensely missed in the Senate.”

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also praised the late senator for his contribution as a politician, member of the Senate, the House standing committees and as a minister for climate change.