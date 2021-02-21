US deports former Nazi camp guard to Germany

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard who has been living in the United States was deported on Saturday to Germany, the Justice Department said. Friedrich Karl Berger, who had been living in Tennessee and had German citizenship, was deported for taking part in “Nazi-sponsored acts of persecution” while serving as an armed guard at the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system in 1945, the department said.