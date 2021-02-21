CDA cancels sanitation contract

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to send a case of alleged illegal award of contract of sanitation work in the federal capital against former mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and other responsible officers.

The Capital Development Authority board the other day while noticing irregularities in issuance of Letter of Intent for sanitation work decided to cancel the agreement. The Letter of Intent was issued to the contractor in September last when the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) was controlling the sanitation directorate.

The Capital Development Authority board noted that the contractor submitted fake documents to the MCI to get sanitation contact of three packages which include G-6, G-7 and Islamabad Expressway.

Basharat Khokar, however, denied allegations against him.

He also contended that the MCI or CDA paid nothing to him during the last six months.

The CDA while deciding to black list the company will carry out sanitation work in Islamabad through its own resources till award of the new contract.