Ufone launches UBox to strengthen gaming ecosystem in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone brings a gaming ecosystem for all its customers across Pakistan. Ufone’s Ubox app provides access to hundreds of games without any advertisements or in-app purchases for a nominal subscription fee.

By using UBox, customers can enjoy variety of games curated especially to challenge minds and ensure a better gaming experience.

After a minimal subscription cost of PKR 8 + Tax / Day, the Ubox app provides a variety of HTML5 based online as well as downloadable games that can be played on the device or web browser. The app has no additional game cost outside the subscription and provides game genres such as action, adventure, puzzle, among others; without interruption from advertisements.

For subscription, customers can dial the USSD code *2080# or send “Sub” to 2080. Moreover, the product can also be subscribed through app & web portal (https://ubox.ufone.com/)

Pakistan has a vibrant gaming ecosystem with lots of young gamers emerging from different parts of the country. However, most of them do not have access to credible platforms to unleash their talent. With Ufone’s UBox app, these budding gamers could unlock hundreds of games by a single click and discover their true potential.

This shall not only strengthen Pakistan’s gaming ecosystem but would allow more players to refine their skills and compete at an international level. ***