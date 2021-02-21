DIG security issues instructions for PSL spectators

DIG Maqsood Ahmed, chief Security Division, Sindh Police, on Saturday issued instructions for spectators visiting National Stadium Karachi to watch the PSL matches.

He said on Saturday any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp- edged materials like knives and metal/wooden clubs are not allowed inside the venue, while eatables, drinks, glass and plastic bottles-cans are strictly forbidden inside the venue.

Moreover, no flag except for the national flag of Pakistan or that of HBL PSL is allowed.

Any banner, poster, placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity are strictly forbidden. Laser pointer, laptop or any other such material is not allowed inside the venue.

Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects on the ground and at the performers and fellow spectators. Any other items considered dangerous to the event will not be allowed inside the venue.

This ticket is owned and issued by the organiser who reserves the right to cancel or revoke the same at its sole discretion at any time without assigning any reason.

Each ticket holder will carry his valid original CNIC, Passport Form B (for below 18 years of age group) for entry in the venue of the purchaser of the ticket. This ticket is sold subject to the organiser’s unconditional authority and right to alter the announced schedule of any event, at any time at the sole discretion of the organiser, or as a result of force majeure.

Every ticket holder must be in possession of a valid ticket, which will be produced when demanded, to gain entry at the venue, or any other time. Notwithstanding the above, in case the ticket is found to be resold or transferred for profit or commercial gain by anyone other than the organiser or any of their authorised agents, the ticket will become void and the holder may be refused entry or removed from the venue. The organiser reserves its right to take any and/or all corrective, legal or remedial measures as deemed appropriate.

No entry will be allowed if the security feature, barcode, QR Code on the ticket is found tampered with or the ticket appears to be defaced, damaged and mutilated. Any decision taken by the organiser in respect of the ticket, including the entry of the ticket holder, will be deemed final and binding.

The organiser reserves the right to refuse entry and to remove the ticket holder after entry, if found involved in violent and or objectionable activity, such refusal or removal, may include use of force.

The relevant refund policy can be found at the official PSL website: www.psl-t20.com and www.pcb.com.pk .

CNG vehicles are not permitted within the venue or designated parking areas. Any children over the age of four require a valid ticket. For avoidance of doubt anyone requiring a seat will require a valid ticket. The organiser holds the right to deny entry, confiscate marketing or promotional material or/and cancel the tickets without refund. No one will be allowed to enter without wearing a mask.

The purchase of tickets is only from BOOKME.PK and its partners APPs. You can verify the ticket from the following link: https://cricket.bookme.pk/ticket/status . Please note that this verification is contingent upon the fact that other physical security features of the ticket are met.