Myanmar sanctions

After Canada, the UK and US imposed sanctions on the Myanmar military junta, EU countries have also asked their foreign service to draft a blacklist of the coup leaders in response to escalating violence. It appears that the leading countries of the world are ready to adopt restrictive measures against those who are directly responsible for toppling an already controlled democracy in Myanmar. Canada and the EU are major trading partners of Myanmar and, coupled with the UK and US, they may cripple the economy. Though the EU states have agreed that they will not do anything that will adversely affect the common people in Myanmar, especially the most vulnerable, the imposition of sanctions itself is a big blow to the rebel generals.

The new military junta which seized power on Feb 1, 2021, was already facing visa-bans and asset-freezes due to the previous government’s persecution of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. Now, new measures cover 14 officials and an arms export ban. Under these circumstances, there has to be some peaceful solution so that the democratic facade can be set up again in the country, though such facade was under tremendous pressure when the generals were not directly in power. In addition to the recent and upcoming sanctions, perhaps some mediation offer from foreign powers may help Myanmar regain its democratic credentials. A major problem in countries such as Myanmar is that the generals are never willing to part with power. They covertly – and at times overtly – interfere in politics and there always is a possibility of them directly seizing power.

The history of Myanmar has witnessed numerous coups and a civilian government has never been allowed to function independently. There are various tricks employed by the generals in Myanmar such as accusing the civilian leadership of corruption and fraud and even rigging in elections. In such situations there must be some facilitation by international powers for a swift reinstatement of power to legitimate democratic institutions. Whenever there is a crisis of this nature, an immediate de-escalation of the tension is called for. An imposition of the state of emergency is not an ideal justification for an army takeover. The restoration of the legitimate civilian government is the only way out and no manoeuvring by the usurpers should be tolerated by the world community. All democratically elected leaders must be released forthwith including Aung San Suu Kyi, though she had done tremendous harm to her reputation by defending the atrocities of her soldiers against the Rohingya Muslims.