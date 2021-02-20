close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

Anti-Covid-19 drive: PMA Sindh demands to vaccinate frontline workers, their families

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

SUKKUR: President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Sindh, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar, has shown concerns over non-availability of the anti-corona vaccine for the frontline doctors and paramedical staff amid the prevailing situation of Covid-19.

The PMA president said the families of doctors and healthcare providers demanded anti-corona vaccine for their safety. He said by and large, the people have been approaching the offices of the PMA throughout the province to get them and their families vaccinated against the pandemic.

He said the PMA Sindh would demand the provincial government to enlist it as a stakeholder for the vaccination drive against the Covid-19. He said the PMA has already started the registration process for vaccine seekers at the PMA headquarters, Hyderabad.

