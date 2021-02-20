Josh seminar on Monday

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise the Josh Maleeh Abadi National Literary Seminar on Monday (February 22) on its premises here in collaboration with the Josh Literary Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee to mark the 39th death anniversary of the revolutionary poet. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Waleed Iqbal will be the chief guests. Iftikhar Arif will preside over the seminar.