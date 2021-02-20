Celebrations of Sikh festival Saka Nankana start

LAHORE: On the 100th anniversary of the Sikh religious festival "Saka Nankana", three-day historical celebrations at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak, have begun with the religious rites of Akhand Pat.

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar will be the chief guest at the main function. A large number of Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan and abroad will participate in the function while some important Hindu leaders will also attend the function.

According to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Spokesperson Amir Hashmi, the board has made arrangements for accommodation, food and other facilities for the pilgrims attending the ceremonies in the light of special instructions of Chairman Dr Aamir Ahmed. Excellent arrangements have also been made for the security of the guests. The main function of Saka will be held on Sunday, February 21, in the morning at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, in which various political, social, religious and minority leaders will participate.

Sardar Bishan Singh said that the stubbornness shown by India in stopping the Sikhs from coming to Pakistan had increased its notoriety all over the world. Dr Mampal Singh said, “The government of Pakistan and the trust board have taken care of our religious places and We are very grateful to them for the special arrangements.