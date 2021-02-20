India trying to change held Kashmir demography: AJK president

HARIPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said here on Friday that India had brought 2 to 3 million Hindus to the Occupied Kashmir in a bid to change its demography.

He said this while addressing students and faculty members of the University of Haripur at the concluding ceremony of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Week 2021’. The AJP president said that India was involved in acts of sabotage and trying to harm ideological, economical and political assets of Pakistan.

Sardar Masood Khan said that Pakistan should stop the policy of complaining to the international community and showing helplessness, adding it was need of the hour to become the masters of our own destiny.

Talking about human rights violations in Held Kashmir, he said 14,000 Kashmiri youths were languishing in jails. The AJP president said that Kashmiris were facing curfews and they had been deprived of their right to a living, employment and education.

Sardar Masood Khan said Pakistan was a big nation and under the present circumstances there was no need to wage Jihad. However, he said, the doctrine of jihad should not be discarded as it would be tantamount to undermining the identity of Muslims.

He said that jihad was the noblest doctrine in the world and it was compulsory for the Muslims, especially when others were out to destroy our culture, slaughter our youth and molest women.

The AJP president said a strong resolve was imperative for liberating Kashmir. "If you want the international community to stand with you, you have to stand up from across Pakistan and Kashmir, express solidarity with Kashmiris, "he said.

Sardar Masood Khan stressed the need for dialogue with the international community and continue striving for Kashmir's liberation and for the security of the state of Pakistan. He urged the students to develop the advance skills of writing and speaking in English and added that "If you want to influence international decision making you have to speak and write in English.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Kashmir Desk in the varsity and attended the MoU signing ceremony between the UoH administration and the University of AJK. University of Haripur Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kaleem Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.