MQM stalwart Mohammad Anwar loses life to cancer

LONDON: Mohammad Anwar, a veteran leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), passed away here after a long battle with cancer.

He lost life to stage-4 cancer at the West London’s Royal Free Hospital where he remained admitted for four days. “With our deepest sorrow we inform you, our beloved Mohammad Anwar passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, today after bravely battling a lethal cancer,” Imbisat Mallick, Anwar's son-in-law tweeted.

"He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was always full of love, affection and was a pillar of strength for our entire family," said the statement. The former politician was the head of MQM's diplomatic wing and international relations and had also been a member of the party's Coordination Committee.

Mohammad Anwar, known famously as Anwar Bhai, was born on 1st May, 1950 in Dhaka, East Pakistan. Muhammad Anwar was the pillar of support for Altaf Hussain when he left Karachi for the last time in December 1991. Altaf Hussain had reached London without any local support base. It was Anwar Bhai who provided his accountancy office and its facilities for the MQM leader.

For several years, Muhammad Anwar represented the MQM at the United Nations Human Rights Council. Due to Mohammad Anwar, the name 'Mohajir' was recognised in the United Nations. He worked at the very top level of the party until 2016 when he left the party due to political differences. Last year, Muhammad Anwar’s exclusive interview to this reporter caused sensation when he said that the Indian intelligence agency RAW had funded the MQM for some years.