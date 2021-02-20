Gwadar potential as key commercial hub underscored

Islamabad : Gwadar has the potential to be the key commercial hub for Pakistan, said British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG.

He called for investments in the area to be environmentally-friendly and beneficial for the local community.

The British envoy said this during a visit to the Senator Muhammad Ishaq Baloch Cricket Stadium along with UK Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis.

He said Gwadar had so much potential as a cricket venue.

Dr Christian Turner said he thought that the cricket ground was the most beautiful in the world and hoped that the England Cricket Team would play here one day.

He said the UK and Pakistan relationship was very strong as 'cricket is in our blood'.

Dr Turner saw the long-term potential of Gwadar to be a sporting, leisure and business centre for Pakistan, as well as how it could be a key hub to connect Balochistan with the rest of Pakistan, as well as neighbouring countries.

The envoy said presided over the coin toss for a celebrity cricket match between the Gwadar Dolphins led by prime minister’s special assistant Zulfi Bukari and Showbiz Sharks led by CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan. The match was dedicated to Pakistan’s climbing hero Ali Sadpara, who was formally declared dead two weeks after he along with two foreigners went missing near K2 in an attempt to reach the summit.

The British envoy also visited the Gwadar Port and discussed investment issues with political and government figures, including maritime affairs minister Ali Zaidi and science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry.