COAS, US Centcom chief discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Incoming Commander US Centcom General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting. Both expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of the Afghan situation.

The COAS said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan. The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional stability.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a meeting with Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov at the GHQ.

The ISPR said the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation, with a particular focus on the developments in the afghan peace process. The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process and expressed that Pakistan-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifold. Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.