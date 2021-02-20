close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
February 20, 2021

Workplace ethics

February 20, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘No discipline’ (Feb 18) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. I strongly agree with the views of the writer. It is true that no nation can make progress without observing discipline. Coming late to work is sheer indiscipline which stops employees from achieving the objectives set by an organisation.

Indiscipline is mostly observed in government organisations where employees enjoy permanent positions and are only interested in their salaries and perks. These organisations don’t have a target-oriented approach that can motivate employees to do better. If Pakistanis want to see their country become a developed one, they must observe discipline.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

