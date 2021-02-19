close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

PML-N leaders issued notices for violating ECP code

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

NOWSHERA: Several leaders and parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been notices for attending a public meeting in Nowshera and violating the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The notices issued to PML-N members National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Ibadullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman, candidate for PK-63 Ikhtiar Wali and asked them to meet the deputy commissioner in his office on February 23.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen, who is also district election monitoring officer, said that the politicians and parliamentarians had been issued notices for violating ECP code of conduct and delivering threatening speeches at the public meeting.

He said that they had issued warnings several times about the complaints of monitoring teams and violation of ECP code of conduct. He said that the leaders had been asked to explain their position in written and verbal or else legal action would be initiated against them.

