Presidential reference: SC’s statements matter of concern for us, says Rana Sana

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wants open ballot in Senate elections for which the true procedure of amending the Constitution should be adopted.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a press conference held at the Model Town Party Secretariat along with PML-N Punjab General Secretary Owais Leghari, Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari and other party leaders on Thursday.

“We also want open ballot elections but with the approval of parliament,” he said, adding that there should be a parliamentary committee on this issue. “If the government wants to sit, it can come up with a better proposal instead of the agenda of insulting the opposition,” he maintained. “The statements of the Supreme Court in the Senate open ballot presidential reference are a matter of concern for us,” he said and added that only the parliament can amend the Constitution.