Rs 30m cheques distributed among Dasu Dam affectees

ABBOTTABAD: Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday distributed compensation cheques for Rs30 million among the Dasu Dam project affectees in Upper Kohistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the people of Kohistan district were peaceful and hoped that they would continue support for the timely construction and completion of the Dasu Dam.

The commissioner met religious scholars and members of the civil society during his visit to Kohistan district and discussed in detail the current situation of Kohistan district.

He hoped the people of Dasu would play a key role in removing obstacles to the construction of the dam and ensure all possible cooperation.

MNA Malik Afrin Khan and administrative officials were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner planted spring trees in the secretariat under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

The commissioner inaugurated the drive and distributed various types of plants among the people.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, he said each individual should plant a tree to make Kohistan a prosperous district.

Later at the progress review meeting, it was informed that 2,582 acres of land has been acquired for the construction of the Dasu Dam and work on the acquisition of another 1,935 acres was under process.

It was added that Rs6.36 billion has been distributed among the landowners in terms of compensation so far.

REGIONAL OFFICE: Meanwhile, Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat started hearing petitions at the district level in Abbottabad from Thursday.

Complaints against mismanagement in federal departments will be heard on February 23 at 11am at the office of executive engineer of Pesco.

The complaints against mismanagement in federal departments can be lodged with the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman opposite GPO Abbottabad Cantt or by-post or online or mobile app.