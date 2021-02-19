MoU signed for EPI vaccination

Rawalpindi : Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) and District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for establishing a vaccination centre under Expanded Programme on Immunization at AKUH Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi Branch with an objective of enhancing the outreach for meeting vaccination targets.

A simple ceremony for signing the MoU was organised in a local hotel in the federal capital the other day. Chief Executive Officer of AKUH Shagufta Hassan and CEO of DHA Rawalpindi Dr. Faiza Kanwal were the signatories.

District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr Ehsan Ghani, Regional Manager AKUH Aslam Khan Ghalib and Assistant Manager North Pakistan Bilal Azfar Abbasi were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shagufta Hassan (Chief Executive Aga Khan University Hospital Outreach Network) said, “We are trying to take our central programmes from the Stadium Road

Campus to our outpatient Medical Centres for expanding access to the population. We are a national asset and our services remain available to the government”.

She further spoke about the guiding principles of AKUH: Quality, Relevance, Impact and Access and that “Every programme we implement is based on these core principles and because immunisation programme fits all, it is of high importance to us.”

Dr Faiza Kanwal appreciated the MoU saying it is a sequel to the MoU signed by Punjab Health Department and now we are in execution phase of it on district level. She told that it will strengthen our vision to enhance public private partnership.

Assistant Manager AKUH North Pakistan Bilal Abbasi informed ‘The News’ that through its network of hospitals, integrated medical centres, clinical laboratories and its outreach pharmacies, The Aga Khan University Hospital is present in over 125 cities across Pakistan delivering world class quality healthcare to all and now the AKUH is trying to serve public through EPI.