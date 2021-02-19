13th Annual CSR Summit-2021 on 25th February

Islamabad: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest at the 13th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit and Awards-2021 being held here at a hotel on February 25.

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) organizes the event every year to thoroughly discuss the issues related to corporate philanthropy in the country. The forum also discusses the options to combine the CSR resources to help out the deprived masses and leading charitable causes in the country in the best possible manner.

The event is also the annual occasion to properly eulogize excellent work being done by the public and private sector entities to uplift socio-economic status of the underprivileged masses in the country.

The 13th Annual CSR Summit expectedly will be inaugurated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation & Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar. The dignitaries will confer 110 awards on representatives of 65 companies for showing excellence in different avenues of the CSR work.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, will be the distinguished speakers of the event and will also chair different sessions of the event.***