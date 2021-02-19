Four die of Covid-19 in Sindh, 361 others infected

Covid-19 claimed four more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,267. In the meantime 445 patients remained under treatment at various health facilities, of whom the condition of 406 patients was said to be critical and 55 of them were put on life support.

In addition to that, 361 new cases of Covid-19 emerged in the province during the previous 24 hours. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Thursday in his daily statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh.

He explained that the 361 new cases emerged after 10,863 samples were tested, which constituted a 3.3 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,914,327 tests of Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 255,038 cases were diagnosed, of which 93 per cent or 238,030 patients had recovered, including 659 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that 12,741 patients were currently infected with the novel coronavirus in Sindh. Of them, 12,286 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 445 at different hospitals.

According to the CM, of the 361 new cases in Sindh, 210 were detected from Karachi, including 62 from District East, 49 from District Central, 34 from District South, 32 from District Malir, 25 from District West and eight form District Korangi.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 32 new cases, Mirpurkhas 14, Kashmore 13, Badin 11, Matiari 10, Shaheed Benazirabad nine, Ghotki seven, Jacobabad and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Sanghar four, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Naushehro Feroz and Khairpur three each, and Dadu and Shikarpur had one new case each. The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow the standard operating procedures to protect themselves and others from the viral disease.