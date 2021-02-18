close
February 18, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

Service delivery centre inaugurated

Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

KARAK: Provincial Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Wednesday inaugurated a service delivery centre in Karak tehsil. Speaking on the occasion, he said that various problems would be solved with the computerisation of the land record. He said the establishment of the service delivery centre would protect land records and provide various services to the people instantly.

