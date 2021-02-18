Service delivery centre inaugurated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: Provincial Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Wednesday inaugurated a service delivery centre in Karak tehsil. Speaking on the occasion, he said that various problems would be solved with the computerisation of the land record. He said the establishment of the service delivery centre would protect land records and provide various services to the people instantly.